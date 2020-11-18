Mosie Lee George
Bronson - Mosie Lee George 91, a Homemaker of Bronson Fl. Answered the call of Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound on a Sunday in the month of November, on the eighth day in the year of two thousand twenty. Services will be held Saturday November 21,2020 at Jim Milton Cemetery (Bronson Fl), 11:00 am. The George family is asking that you please wear a facial covering and bring your own lawn chair. Viewing will be held Friday November 20,2020 at New Hope Methodist Church (515 School Street Bronson, Florida 32621) 5pm-7pm. The George family is asking that you please wear facial covering, sign register book, view and immediately exit the building due to COVID restrictions.
Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)
"Serving with a spirit of excellence" Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381