HUTCHINSON,

MOTHER MURIEL

Mother Muriel (Cheeley) Hutchinson, 79, a devoted Mother of Landmark Holy Temple of God, Inc, Gainesville, FL passed away on July 29, 2020, at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center, Live Oak, FL. She is survived by her children, a host of Grands, Great Grands, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Special Friends: Erma Dell Fisher and Mother Arlene Davis. A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 10:00AM, at Pine Hills Cemetery, 18029 NW 218th TER, High Springs, FL with Pastor Beverly Crawford and Minister Janet Camps-Boone. A Family member will be at Mother Muriel's Home at 1129 NE 24th TER, Gainesville, FL at 8:45 AM to depart at 9:00AM for the cemetery, for those who wish to follow. Public Viewing will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, 24340 Newberry Lane, Newberry FL and at the Cemetery, prior to the service. At the hour of service, there will be no viewing. Due to COVID-19, please adhere to Social Distancing and Facial coverings which is strictly enforced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store