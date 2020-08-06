1/1
MOTHER MURIEL HUTCHINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MURIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUTCHINSON,
MOTHER MURIEL
Mother Muriel (Cheeley) Hutchinson, 79, a devoted Mother of Landmark Holy Temple of God, Inc, Gainesville, FL passed away on July 29, 2020, at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center, Live Oak, FL. She is survived by her children, a host of Grands, Great Grands, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Special Friends: Erma Dell Fisher and Mother Arlene Davis. A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 10:00AM, at Pine Hills Cemetery, 18029 NW 218th TER, High Springs, FL with Pastor Beverly Crawford and Minister Janet Camps-Boone. A Family member will be at Mother Muriel's Home at 1129 NE 24th TER, Gainesville, FL at 8:45 AM to depart at 9:00AM for the cemetery, for those who wish to follow. Public Viewing will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, 24340 Newberry Lane, Newberry FL and at the Cemetery, prior to the service. At the hour of service, there will be no viewing. Due to COVID-19, please adhere to Social Distancing and Facial coverings which is strictly enforced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Booker T Hunt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Booker T Hunt Funeral Home
24340 Newberry Ln
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 472-3244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved