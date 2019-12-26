|
|
BROCKINGTON, JR.,
MURPHY A.
Mr. Murphy A. Brockington, Jr., age 51 passed away December 20, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. Brockington was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1985, and received his BA degree from Debry University. He served in the US Army, and was employed as a Sterile Supervisor at the Veterans Hospital in Gainesville.
Mr. Brockington is survived by his children; Chaz Brockington, Orlando, FL, Marlone Brockington(Jessica Daniels), Bobby Norton, both of Headland, AL, Brice Brockington, Montez Tharp, both of Gainesville, FL, siblings; Eve Shade, Gainesville, FL, Jason Ashford, Abdol Brockington, Marijuana Brockington Shaw(Yusef), both of Atlanta, GA, and two grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Brockington will be held,11:00am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Greater Faith Baptist Fellowship, 1209 N.E. 9th St., Gainesville, FL, Rev. James Dixon, Eulogist; burial will take place in Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL, 32311 on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Mr. Brockington will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Brockington, 1511 N.E. 5th Avenue, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019