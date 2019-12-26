Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Murphy A. Brockington Jr.

Murphy A. Brockington Jr. Obituary
BROCKINGTON, JR.,
MURPHY A.
Mr. Murphy A. Brockington, Jr., age 51 passed away December 20, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. Brockington was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1985, and received his BA degree from Debry University. He served in the US Army, and was employed as a Sterile Supervisor at the Veterans Hospital in Gainesville.
Mr. Brockington is survived by his children; Chaz Brockington, Orlando, FL, Marlone Brockington(Jessica Daniels), Bobby Norton, both of Headland, AL, Brice Brockington, Montez Tharp, both of Gainesville, FL, siblings; Eve Shade, Gainesville, FL, Jason Ashford, Abdol Brockington, Marijuana Brockington Shaw(Yusef), both of Atlanta, GA, and two grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Brockington will be held,11:00am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Greater Faith Baptist Fellowship, 1209 N.E. 9th St., Gainesville, FL, Rev. James Dixon, Eulogist; burial will take place in Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL, 32311 on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Mr. Brockington will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Brockington, 1511 N.E. 5th Avenue, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
