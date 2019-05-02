|
|
BARKER, MYRA JILL, 73
Myra J. Barker of Hawthorne, FL, retired Bookkeeper, transitioned from this life April 23, 2019. She's survived by a son, Robert Donald Barker, other family and friends. Memorial Services will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at The Light House at Orange Springs, 22800 NE County Road 315, Orange Springs, FL, Pastor Kenny Thompkins is Officiating.
