Or Copy this URL to Share

Myra L. Akins

Ms. Myra L. Akins, 61, passed way on October 16, 2020.

She is survived by father, Jimmy McCloud Sr., 1 son, Reginald Riggins and 1 daughter, Makkiye Jenkins. 3 siblings Jimmy McCloud Jr., Roberts Perks and Marlo Scott. 1 Aunt, Glamis Wimberly Blunt, and her siblings.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2020, 2pm at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel. Viewing one hour prior to services.

Services are under the Professional Care of: Carnegie Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857 "Providing Everlasting Memories and Love"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store