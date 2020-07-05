HARRISON,

MYRTICE SPENCE

Myrtice Spence Harrison passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020, at her daughter's home in Hawthorne, Florida. Mrs. Harrison was born in 1928 in Spence, Georgia. She had a career in payroll management, the last of which was 21 years working for Alachua County District School Board. Mrs. Harrison was a devoted member of her church and cared deeply for her family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Ira Maxwell (Mack) Harrison; her daughter, Wanda Gail Harrison Graham; her parents, Willie Green and Pearlie Ann Jones Spence; and all of her siblings - 10 brothers and 4 sisters.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Harry Sheffield; son-in-law, Kelsey Graham; grandchildren and their spouses, Billy and Angela Hanssen, Jim Hanssen, Sonia Hanssen, Sally Sheffield and Drew Jackson, Rhonda Sheffield and Chris Jacobs, Cassie Sheffield and Vinny Veneziano, Forrest Graham and Matt Kazee, Kaley Graham and Chad Smartt; 12 great grandchildren; and a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Harrison is buried at Forest Meadows Cemetery-East, 3700 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville, Florida, next to her husband, Mack. If you would like to contribute to her memory please consider Westside Baptist Church, 10000 W Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Forest Meadows Funeral Home.



