Myrtis Anne Howard
Earleton - Myrtis Anne Howard, age 93, of Earleton, Florida went to her heavenly home on September 27, 2020 at her grandson's residence in Bradenton, Florida with her loving family by her side. Myrtis was born in Callahan, Florida on January 11, 1927 to the late Lewis Dyal and Annie Elizabeth Hickenbotham Dyal. She was raised in Callahan where she attended school and met her high school sweetheart, William Howard. Shortly after graduating high school, Myrtis and William were happily married. She was a devoted Navy wife, traveling around the United States with her husband. They lovingly raised their son and daughter and enjoyed 32 blessed years of marriage. Most of Myrtis's adult life, she resided in Fernandina and Earleton. Her main passion was truly her family, but Myrtis loved her longtime career and will always be remembered for her determined, hard working nature. She was one of the first employees at Brumos Porsche in Jacksonville and enjoyed being a key member in growing their once small business into a large successful company. She proudly dedicated 38 years to Brumons Porsche and Danny Sullivan Lexus. Myrtis also was the owner and operator of the Oasis Lounge in Waldo for over 30 years. She was full of life, loved being at the lake, and skiing. She enjoyed telling jokes, was a loyal friend, and beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved all her family, but had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers; 2 sisters; husband, William Howard; and children, Billy and Susan Howard.
Myrtis is survived by her loving grandchildren, William (Alex) Howard Scott of Bradenton, FL, Stephen (Darra Wilson) Scott of GA, and Mischelle Mateson of Earlton, FL; great grandchildren, Jhovoney "Jeo", Justin, and Tyler; special nephews, Cary Braddock and Timmy Dyal; special niece, Holly Howard Muller; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members Myrtis loved dearly.
A Celebration of Myrtis's Life will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm at the Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel with Brother Charlie Blackwell and Brother William Howard Scott officiating. A Private Graveside and interment will be held at Jones Cemetery in Callahan, Florida. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, 14397 US Highway 301 South, Starke, FL 32091, (904) 964-5757. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
