CARLTON, MYRTIS MAE
Myrtis Mae Carlton, 80, lifelong resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, following a brief illness.
Mrs. Carlton was born in Gainesville, Florida on October 26, 1939 to the late Perry and Willie Mae Smith. She lived in Gainesville her entire life, graduating from Gainesville High School, and in 1954, was wed to Mr. Morris Ray Carlton, to whom she was married for 55 years until his death in 2009. She was a homemaker and a bookkeeper for her husbands' business, Carltons Tile Service. Mrs. Carlton was a member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and working in her yard.
She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Ann Carlton, of Ocala, and Melissa Kay (David) Dollar of Hernando; one son, Morris Randall 'Randy' (Kelly) Carlton, of Alachua; one sister, Betty Morgan, of Gainesville; three grandchildren, Jimmy Randall Carlton and Justin Cody Carlton, both of Gainesville and Shane Marshall Joseph, of Lecanto.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 P. M., in the Grace Baptist Church, 7100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, with Rev. Jim Riley, officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P. M. Interment will follow in Fairbanks Cemetery. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019