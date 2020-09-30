Or Copy this URL to Share

Nadine Arnita McCombs

High Springs -

Nadine Arnita McCombs (Moss) (57), of High Springs (Archer), left her earthly home on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born August 25, 1963, to Eddie Moss Jr. & Roneder Moss, in Archer, FL. She attended Newberry High School. She will be laid to rest at the St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Archer, FL, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM (graveside) with Rev. DeWayne E. McBride officiating.

MASKS ARE

REQUIRED



