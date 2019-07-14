|
|
HENDERSON,
NANA BELLE DAVIS
Nana Belle Davis Henderson, 102, of Hawthorne, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home on July 8, 2019.
Nana was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Davis Henderson, in 2015. They were married for almost 75 years. Nana was also preceded in death by her son, Jefferson Davis Henderson, in 2008. Nana is survived by her daughter Carolyn Henderson Gaskins, four beloved grandchildren, James, Drew and Kathryn Gaskins and Scott Henderson and 5 great-grandchildren.
Nana was born in Orange Heights, Florida, in 1916 to Alpheus Malette Davis and Louise Boring. She had 5 siblings. Her family moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1917. Nana graduated from Lakeland High School, attended business school and was employed as a legal secretary for a local attorney.
Nana married Davis Henderson, a newly commissioned Naval officer, in New York City on June 15, 1940. They lived in Annapolis, Maryland initially and it was here that their two children were born. The family moved frequently throughout Davis' 24 years in the Dental Corps of the U.S. Navy. Nana adapted well to her role as a military wife.
Following her husband's retirement from the U.S. Navy, nana was thrust into the academic world when Davis became a Professor of Dentistry at the University of Kentucky. In 1971 they moved to Gainesville, Florida, where he joined the faculty of the University of Florida College of Dentistry. She enjoyed her years as a faculty wife.
Nana and Davis retired to a home they built on Lake Lochooosa and she was fortunate to reside in that home until her death. Nana will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and as a life-long friend to those she met during her extraordinarily long life.
Private family services will be held and the family asks in lieu of flowers, donations please be made in her honor for the preservation and upkeep of the First United Methodist Church of Hawthorne, memorial/ prayer garden; 6680 SE 219th Terrace, Hawthorne, FL 32640. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
HAWTHORNE
(352) 481-4599
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 14 to July 15, 2019