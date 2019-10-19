|
McWILLIE, NANCY A.
Ms. Nancy A. McWillie passed away October 9, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. She was born October 6, 1920 to the late Blanch and William Compton McWillie Sr. She was a resident of Newberry, Fl. She attended Saint Agnes Academy and Sacred Heart High School. After High School she attended and graduated from Saint Joseph Hospital School of Nursing with a 3-year Registered Nursing Degree and Received her BA degree from the University of Miami. She joined the Army in 1944 during World War II and served overseas in the Army Nurse Corp for 16 months in England. After her discharge from the Army she settled in Miami and joined the Army Reserves. Mrs. McWillie worked as a RN in several VA hospitals including the Malcom Randall VA medical Center in Gainesville, Fl. In 1980 she retired from the Army Reserves with the rank of Colonel. In 1981 she retired from the Malcolm Randall VA medical Center where she served as an Operating Room Supervisor for 16 years. She traveled extensively during her retirement years. She was especially interested in taking religious pilgrimages. She was a faithful member of Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville, Fl. Ms. McWillie is preceded in death by her three brothers James, Compton, and Lewis McWillie. She is survived by her two nieces, Judith McWillie of Athens, GA and Mary Elizabeth McWillie of Memphis, Tennessee. There will be a wake service Tuesday, October 29th at Forest Meadows Funeral Home from 5-7 pm and a Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30 am at Holy Faith Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019