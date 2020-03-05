|
SAM ELL,
NANCY BARRY, 78
Nancy Barry Sam Ell, of Forest Grove, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Harbor Chase in Gainesville while under the care of VITAS Hospice following a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. She was a long-time member of Forest Grove Baptist Church and taught 5th and 6th graders in Sunday school for several years.
Nancy was active in the Beta Club, Future Nurses of America, and Future Homemakers of America at Santa Fe High School and graduated in 1960. Her first job was bookkeeper at Carlton Deloach's service station in Alachua. After that, she worked for a short time as a switchboard operator for Southern Bell. She began her career in IFAS in January of 1962 where she worked as a Clerk-Typist part-time in the College of Agriculture Dean's Office and part-time as a switchboard operator in McCarty Hall. She went from there to the Fruit Crops Department and In 1964 promoted to IFAS Administrative Services, where she remained until her retirement in 1996.
Following retirement, Nancy worked for American Greetings for several years, stocking cards in various area stores. Afterwards, she worked for a few years as a substitute teacher at Bell Elementary/ High School.
Nancy is predeceased by her parents, Nick and Laura Barry; sister, Margaret Pearce; and brothers, Harry and Billy. She is survived by her brother, N.J. (Nick) and his wife Maelease; sister, Laura Wilcox; sisters-in-law, Betsy Barry and Jean Barry. She never had any children of her own but was like a second mother to the 10 nieces and nephews who survive her. She is also survived by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the administration and staff at Harbor Chase for all of the love, kindness and tender care given to Nancy over the past two plus years. Gratitude is also extended to Haven Hospice and VITAS Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Forest Grove Baptist Church, 22575 NW 94th Avenue, Alachua, FL beginning with visitation at 10:30 am, followed by a celebration of Nancy's life at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Forest Grove Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to VITAS Hospice or Forest Grove Church Cemetery.
