Nancy Carter

Mrs. Nancy J. Carter age 83, passed away October 25th , 2020 at the E.T. York Care Center. Mrs. Carter moved to Gainesville from Lake Wales, FL fifty-five years ago. She reigned as Queen of Lincoln High School and graduate of the class of 1955. She received her Associate of Arts degree from Hampton Jr. College in Ocala, FL. Mrs. Carter was a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Choir member and several other committees within the Church.

Mrs. Carter is survived by her sons, Byron McGriff, Gregory Hudson, both of Gainesville, FL, siblings, Kenneth J. Lamar(Deborah), Jacqueline Lamar-Jones, Debra Joann Lamar-Randolph(Karl), all of Gainesville, FL, and five grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Carter will be held 10:00am, Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East, Rev. F. N. Gallmon, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc, 18 N.W. 8th Ave., Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Carter will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 30th, 2020 from 2:00pn until 7:00pm only, there will be no visitation at Graveside. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside at 9:30am.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



