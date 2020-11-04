Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Denise Brooks

Gainesville - Nancy Denise Brooks, 56 of Gainesville, transitioned on October 24, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bethlehem Cemetery, Ft. White, FL, Rev. Clarence DeSue is Officiating. Viewing on Friday 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Gainesville. Family will meet at the cemetery 10:45 a.m. MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store