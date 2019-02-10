|
JOHNS, NANCY EMOGENE
Ms. Nancy Emogene Johns passed away Wednesday February 6th, 2019 at Advent Health Daytona Beach, Florida. She was 86 years old. Ms. Johns lived in Florida, mostly in the Daytona area, for 63 years. Ms. Johns had four daughters 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Medlock and Cindy Howell, and a brother, Leon Wyrosdick. She is survived by two daughters, Angela Eagle and Billie Brugone, and a sister, Hilda Holder. Ms. Johns favorite activity in life was caring for her grand, great-grand, and great-great grandchildren and was greatly loved by all. Ms. Johns will be interned at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Archer, FL at 2PM on Monday February 11th in a small graveside service. A memorial will be held at a later date in Daytona, FL at Riverside Park.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019