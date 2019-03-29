|
KING, NANCY JOYCE
Nancy Joyce King passed away Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019, at age 79.
Nancy is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had the sharpest wit, a fabulous sense of fashion and a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and reading, but most of all, she found the greatest joy in spoiling her six grandchildren.
Nancy was born October 18, 1939 in Jamestown, NY to Howard and Marjorie (Newton) Tefft. She moved to Orlando, Florida with her family during the 50s, where she met and later married her husband of 60 years, Charles 'Charley' Perry King, Jr of Chiefland, FL. While Charles served in the U.S. Air Force, they traveled with their two sons to Norway and Germany before settling in Chiefland, Florida.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas B. Tefft. She is survived by her husband, Charles; her sister, Patricia (Frank) Bailey of Rochester, IN; her two sons Charles 'Chuck' Allen (Lynn) King of Navarre, FL; Matthew 'Matt' Lars (Shani) King of Chiefland, FL and her grandchildren Matthew Batson, 35 of Denver, CO, Andrew Batson, 33 of Concord, NH, Cameron (Ashley) King, 26 of Jacksonville, FL, Holly King, 20 of Pensacola, FL, Kaylee King (Devin Scott), 25 of Orlando, FL, Makenna (Isaiah) Dudley, 20 of Whidbey Island, WA and her cat, Furby or 'Furbz'.
A viewing will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019, 3:00-4:00 PM for family and 4:00-6:00 PM for friends in the Chapel of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL. Funeral service will be held on April 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland, Florida, with Rev. Alex Christian officiating. Burial to follow at the Shiloh Cemetery in Rosewood, FL.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019