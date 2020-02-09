|
RYON, NANCY LOU BENDEL
Nancy Lou Bendel Ryon, 88, passed away on February 2, 2020 at home in Gainesville, Florida. She was born on November 17, 1931 in Reading, Pennsylvania to Clair and Evelyn Bendel. Nancy attended Reading public schools and graduated from Reading High School in 1949. In 1952, she took nurses' training at the Reading Hospital and received her RN. She enrolled in the Women's College of the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1956 with an AB degree and Major Honors in Psychology.
Nancy married Dr. Dale S. Ryon on June 13, 1957 at the Methodist Church in Reading, PA and they moved to Miami, FL during Dale's residency training. In 1959, Dale entered the Air Force and the couple moved to Texas until his enlistment completed. Dale continued his residency for two years in Philadelphia, where the couple adopted their first son. The family settled in Melbourne Beach, FL and adopted three more children. After the children were in school, Nancy earned three degrees: Masters of Education from Stetson University 1977, Masters of Science in Psychology 1979 and PhD in Psychology 1982, both from Florida Institute of Technology. Nancy did volunteer counseling and after completing her PhD, she opened a Psychology practice in Melbourne, FL.
She enjoyed exploring the North Carolina mountains and spending time with her family. In addition, she was a prolific crafter in needlepoint, knitting, crochet, painting, and photography.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dr. Dale Sanford Ryon, her children, David Lee Sanford Ryon (Sarah), Alisa Courtney Ryon (Julie), Daniel Lindsey Ryon (Darlene), and Andrea Lynn Ryon (Scott), her brother Lee Powell Bendel (Linda), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020