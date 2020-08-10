KEARNS, NANCY MONAN

Nancy Monan Kearns, 70, of Gainesville died Aug. 8 after a brief illness. She was born in New York but was raised in Coral Gables where her father served as Chief Pilot for Pan Am Airlines. She was a proud University of Tennessee graduate. Being a mother and homemaker was her greatest pride and joy.

She was a skilled gardener and loved tending to her flowers and plants. She was a family ancestry buff and an avid gem and mineral collector. She was passionate about politics and social justice. She was also a formidable Scrabble player.

Nancy emanated warmth and supported others with hard-earned wisdom, dry humor, quiet strength and innate kindness. She will be missed deeply by all who were graced by her light and love.

Nancy leaves behind her devoted husband of 44 years, John J. Kearns, who will miss his "Lovie"; her adoring children, Kelly Kearns and Dr. Sean Kearns (and his wife, Debbie), all of Colorado; her grandchildren, Kaylyn and Owen Kearns; her "sis hons," Susan Ericksen and Kathy Castro; her brother, Richard Monan; and her nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Patricia Monan, and her brother, Billy Monan.

A private Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Santana Center horse rescue and Hospice.







