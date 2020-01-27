Home

Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
NANCY POWERS BLETHEN

BLETHEN, NANCY POWERS
Nancy Powers Blethen, 87, of Gainesville, FL passed away on January 18, 2020 at her home in Gainesville. A private memorial service will be held in Portland, ME on Casco Bay this summer. Nancy was born in Providence, RI to William and Alice Powers on July 22, 1932. She graduated from William H. Hall High School in West Hartford, CT and attended the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston, MA where she met her late husband, Dr. Robert W. Blethen. Nancy raised three children in Portland, ME. She opened The Paper Patch in 1968 and was one of the pioneers who initiated the revitalization of the Portland waterfront district now known as the Old Port Exchange. Nancy was a creative visionary who later opened another Old Port business, The Conservatory, which was an artful gardening accessories shop. Nancy was a master gardener, an accomplished artist, beachcomber, and animal lover. She moved to Gainesville, FL in 1992. Nancy is survived by her children Jeanne Newcomb, Melrose, FL, Robert Blethen [Debbie Blethen] Portland, ME, Meredith Blethen, [William Syska] South Portland, ME; grandchildren Jonah Newcomb [Victoria May Buck], Truckee, CA, Robert Blethen [Ann Preble], Georgetown, ME, Jake Newcomb, Gainesville, FL, Lisa Blethen [Jon Pohorilak], Woburn, MA; great grandchildren Jonas Pohorilak, Edith Nancy Pohorilak, Woburn, MA, Jack Blethen, Georgetown, ME, Tatum Rice, Hailey Caron; sister Meredith Reinhold, Asheville, NC, brother Donald Powers, Syracuse, NY. Memorial Donations may be made to: Humane Society of North Central Florida Attn: Memorials and Tributes 4205 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL 32609 352-373-5855 to donate online:
humanesocietyncfl.org
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
