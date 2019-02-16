Home

SAARI, NANCY
SUE (HOUDE)
Nancy Sue (Houde) Saari, born April 8th, 1957 in Grand Rapids, MN, passed away February 12, 2019, at Mayo Hospital in Mankato, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan F. Saari, originally of Waukegan, IL, lately of Mankato; her daughter, Jennifer A. Houde, of North Mankato; two granddaughters, Adalynn and Mackenzie; her brother, Paul L. Houde of Virginia; her nephew, Paul A. Houde of Virginia; and many loving cousins of the Manee family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; Paul C. Houde and Vinnie Dott (Manee) Houde, lately of Windom, and an infant sister Brenda, of Grand Rapids, MN.
A Celebration of Life Service service for Nancy Saari, age 61 of Mankato, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 18th, at the LaCanne Family Funeral Home in Windom, Minnesota.
A time of gathering will take place on Monday, February 18th at the LaCanne Family Funeral Home in Windom from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
