MCBRIDE,
NAOMI BESSENT, 92
Naomi B. McBride of Johnson, FL transitioned April 3, 2020. She's a member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church. Survived by her children, Carolyn Strickland, Johnson, FL, Janet Phillip (Wesley), Allen Dale Strickland, Curtis McBride (Lisa), all of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Friday, April 17, 2020, 2 pm - 7 pm at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Johnson, FL. Burial will be private.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020