Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home Inc
21400 Se Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi B. McBride

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi B. McBride Obituary
MCBRIDE,
NAOMI BESSENT, 92
Naomi B. McBride of Johnson, FL transitioned April 3, 2020. She's a member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church. Survived by her children, Carolyn Strickland, Johnson, FL, Janet Phillip (Wesley), Allen Dale Strickland, Curtis McBride (Lisa), all of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Friday, April 17, 2020, 2 pm - 7 pm at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Johnson, FL. Burial will be private.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -