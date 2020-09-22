1/1
NAPOLEON GREEN Jr.
GREEN, JR., NAPOLEON
Mr. Napoleon Green, Jr. of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters joy on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 11:00am from Campus View Church, 2720 SW 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL Pastor Jarrod Robinson officiating. Public visitation will be held TODAY Tuesday from 4-6pm at the Campus View Church. Place of eternal rest will follow at Forest Meadows East Memorial Gardens. Mr. Green leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Carmen Dukes-Green; One Son Brannon Dukes-Green and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Napoleon Green at 10:00am. In Lieu of flowers please make contributions to the John Dukes Jr. Scholarship Fund through The Education Foundation;
http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/
xHWzCM8KLQH5XENyDHkRk-Y?domain=edfoundationac.org 352-955-7250
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

