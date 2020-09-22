GREEN, JR., NAPOLEONMr. Napoleon Green, Jr. of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters joy on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 11:00am from Campus View Church, 2720 SW 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL Pastor Jarrod Robinson officiating. Public visitation will be held TODAY Tuesday from 4-6pm at the Campus View Church. Place of eternal rest will follow at Forest Meadows East Memorial Gardens. Mr. Green leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Carmen Dukes-Green; One Son Brannon Dukes-Green and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Napoleon Green at 10:00am. In Lieu of flowers please make contributions to the John Dukes Jr. Scholarship Fund through The Education Foundation;xHWzCM8KLQH5XENyDHkRk-Y?domain=edfoundationac.org 352-955-7250352-475-2000