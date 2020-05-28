Nathan and I shared the same birthday. This year I sent a FB messenger to him a few weeks before our birthday to see if we could catch up but I had no idea what was going on. Nathan, Lisa Koch and I went to see REM in high school. The day I tried looking him up, it was because an REM song had come on radio station that made me think of him. My sincere condolences to his family and friends and RIP

Ashley Saenz Gonzalez

Classmate