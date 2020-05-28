HURST, NATHAN A.
Nathan A. Hurst, 42, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, after battling locked-in syndrome for over 3 years.
He was married to his wife, Carol, for almost 18 years, but they were together almost 21 years. Nathan was the most loving husband and devoted father. As a skilled woodworker, he worked on many projects, in addition to home improvement and car repair. Nathan enjoyed traveling with his family, helping family & friends, & reading. He was active in his son's scouting and a frequent blood donor. A graduate of Florida State University, Nathan worked as a programmer.
Nathan was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Hurst and his stepsister, Lara Wiedenfeld. He is survived by his wife, Carol, and their son, Branson; in-laws, Lowell & Jane Parrish; brother in-law, Jim Parrish; step-sister, Melinda Williams; father and step-mother, Gerald and Pam Hurst; mother and step-father, Ed and Linda Hudson.
Custom services honoring the life of Nathan will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, 2:00pm, at Culley's Riggins Road location. Due to covid-19 restrictions, we will be housing 50% capacity and for all others we are offering a drive in service and also live streaming at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home Riggins Road Facebook page. Feel free to share condolences and memories of Nathan with the family in the condolence section here.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to WFSU 88.9 (wfsu.org/donate) and/or donating blood to those in need.
Nathan A. Hurst, 42, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, after battling locked-in syndrome for over 3 years.
He was married to his wife, Carol, for almost 18 years, but they were together almost 21 years. Nathan was the most loving husband and devoted father. As a skilled woodworker, he worked on many projects, in addition to home improvement and car repair. Nathan enjoyed traveling with his family, helping family & friends, & reading. He was active in his son's scouting and a frequent blood donor. A graduate of Florida State University, Nathan worked as a programmer.
Nathan was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Hurst and his stepsister, Lara Wiedenfeld. He is survived by his wife, Carol, and their son, Branson; in-laws, Lowell & Jane Parrish; brother in-law, Jim Parrish; step-sister, Melinda Williams; father and step-mother, Gerald and Pam Hurst; mother and step-father, Ed and Linda Hudson.
Custom services honoring the life of Nathan will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, 2:00pm, at Culley's Riggins Road location. Due to covid-19 restrictions, we will be housing 50% capacity and for all others we are offering a drive in service and also live streaming at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home Riggins Road Facebook page. Feel free to share condolences and memories of Nathan with the family in the condolence section here.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to WFSU 88.9 (wfsu.org/donate) and/or donating blood to those in need.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2020.