Nathaniel E. Douglas

Nathaniel E. Douglas was born to the late George and Rozzie Douglas. He transitioned September 23, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. He's a graduate of Hawthorne High School, Santa Fe College and attended the University of Florida. He retired from School Board of Alachua County, University of Florida and Shands Hospital. He was a member of Greater Bell United Methodist Church, sung in the choir, was a founding member of the New Spirit Quartet and served in the US Army.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Jewette Douglas; brother, George Douglas Jr; daughter, Margery Douglas and son, Allen Starke. Survived by his wife of 26 years, Altamease Douglas; sons, Dolan Douglas and Darrell Starke (Juanita); godson, Willie Reid; stepchildren, Gregory Walker, Charisse Jackson (Rev. Theo), Vanessa Merriex (Simon), Stephen Walker and Evans Cobb; daughter-in-law's, LaDoris Starke and Sylvia Walker; brothers, Alvoid Douglas (Earlene), Archie Douglas (Romona) and Roosevelt Douglas (Patricia); sisters, Carol Smith, Patricia Counts Rev. Arthur), Geneva Thornton (Vernon), Eassie Styles, Teasie Williams (Hirk), Elsie Johnson, Elizabeth Carmack and Izola Wilson (Aaron); sister-in-law, Carrie Cobb; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, 2 P.M.-7 P.M. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL. No viewing on Saturday. Graveside Service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hawthorne Cemetery, Rev. Mary Jackson is officiating. Family will meet at the cemetery 9:30 A.M. Saturday. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store