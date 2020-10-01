1/1
Gainesville - Nathaniel K. Brown, 51 of Gainesville, tragically passed on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 am Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery, Tallahassee. Viewing is 4-6 pm Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950).
A Tallahassee native, and Rickards High graduate, Mr. Brown has been a longtime manager at Albertson's before starting Brown's Janitorial-Maintenance, Inc. and Brown's Commercial and Home Services, Inc. in Gainesville.
Among his survivors are his wife, Dr. Norma Charles Brown, children: Nathaniel II, Avery, Larissa and Natalie Brown; mother Mrs. Rutha Mae Brown; siblings, Reshawonder and Mariesetta Brown, Conchita (Herman) Yant and Sharon Gilliam, Eddie, Terry and Rickie (Arnica) Brown, and numerous other loving relatives and friends.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers are with the family from us. This is heart breaking.
Scharn Chisholm
Friend
