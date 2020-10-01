Nathaniel K. Brown
Gainesville - Nathaniel K. Brown, 51 of Gainesville, tragically passed on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 am Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery, Tallahassee. Viewing is 4-6 pm Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950).
A Tallahassee native, and Rickards High graduate, Mr. Brown has been a longtime manager at Albertson's before starting Brown's Janitorial-Maintenance, Inc. and Brown's Commercial and Home Services, Inc. in Gainesville.
Among his survivors are his wife, Dr. Norma Charles Brown, children: Nathaniel II, Avery, Larissa and Natalie Brown; mother Mrs. Rutha Mae Brown; siblings, Reshawonder and Mariesetta Brown, Conchita (Herman) Yant and Sharon Gilliam, Eddie, Terry and Rickie (Arnica) Brown, and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.