KOONCE, NATHANIEL
Mr. Nathaniel Koonce was born in Kinston, North Carolina, and lived in Gainesville for a short period of time. He passed at the age 65, on November 30, 2019 at the home of his sister in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Koonce was employed as a floor finisher.
He is survived by his son, Nathaniel Lee Koonce (Alexandria), Philadelphia, PA, Star Mills, Natalie Koonce Hudson (Sheldon), Charlotte, NC, sister; Ester Washington, Gainesville, FL, and grandchild, Cameron Hudson.
Funeral Services for Mr. Koonce will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mills Funeral Home, 516 East Gordon St., Kinston, NC, 28501, Elder Earl Gant, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery, Kinston, NC. Local arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019