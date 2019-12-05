Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
NATHANIEL KOONCE Obituary
KOONCE, NATHANIEL
Mr. Nathaniel Koonce was born in Kinston, North Carolina, and lived in Gainesville for a short period of time. He passed at the age 65, on November 30, 2019 at the home of his sister in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Koonce was employed as a floor finisher.
He is survived by his son, Nathaniel Lee Koonce (Alexandria), Philadelphia, PA, Star Mills, Natalie Koonce Hudson (Sheldon), Charlotte, NC, sister; Ester Washington, Gainesville, FL, and grandchild, Cameron Hudson.
Funeral Services for Mr. Koonce will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mills Funeral Home, 516 East Gordon St., Kinston, NC, 28501, Elder Earl Gant, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery, Kinston, NC. Local arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
