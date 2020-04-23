|
|
McCLENDON, NATHANIEL
The The family of Nathaniel Mcclendon would like to announce his passing on April 15, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida at North Florida Regional. The family will be having a Graveside ceremony to celebrate his life on April 25, 2020, at Chiefland Community Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the ceremony. Nate will be missed by his siblings; Herman McClendon Jr. (Daisy), Maybell Byrd (Rudolph), Rosetta Reese, Joseph McClendon (Sandra), David McClendon (Narion), Eric McClendon, Kenneth McClendon (Annette), Irene Bowers (Samuel), Reginald McClendon, Tammy McClendon (Ronnie stacy) and Shantie Mugo. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida). Please remember Social Distancing and help us keep our families and community safe.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020