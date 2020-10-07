Nathaniel Randall Sr.

Gainesville - Nathaniel Randall Sr. passed away on October 6, 2020 at ET York Hospice Care Center, Gainesville, FL. He's a U.S. Marine Veteran - Viet Nam War, Retired Electrician with Clay Electric. He leaves to cherish his memories: children, Stephanie (Arnold) DeBose, Barbara Randall, Nathaniel Randall Jr., Anthony (Willette) Flowers and Archie Randall; 13 grands, a host of great grands; Sisters, Deveda (Willie) Jackson, Kerrilee (Walter) Donley, Bernice Randall and Willie Mae (Henry) Davis; Brothers, Leonard Spann, Johnell (Devlynn) Smith, Gilbert Randall, Greg Randall, Reginald (Patricia) Randall, Murray (Sylvia) Middleton, Billy Middleton, and Melvin Middleton Sr; and other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be Friday, October 9, 2020, 3 PM - 7 PM at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL. No Viewing on Saturday. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Abilene Cemetery, Putnam Hall, FL, Rev. Frankie L. McClendon, Officiating. The cortege will form 10:30 AM Saturday at Stephanie & Arnold DeBose home. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME - HAWTHORNE



