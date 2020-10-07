1/1
Nathaniel Randall Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathaniel Randall Sr.
Gainesville - Nathaniel Randall Sr. passed away on October 6, 2020 at ET York Hospice Care Center, Gainesville, FL. He's a U.S. Marine Veteran - Viet Nam War, Retired Electrician with Clay Electric. He leaves to cherish his memories: children, Stephanie (Arnold) DeBose, Barbara Randall, Nathaniel Randall Jr., Anthony (Willette) Flowers and Archie Randall; 13 grands, a host of great grands; Sisters, Deveda (Willie) Jackson, Kerrilee (Walter) Donley, Bernice Randall and Willie Mae (Henry) Davis; Brothers, Leonard Spann, Johnell (Devlynn) Smith, Gilbert Randall, Greg Randall, Reginald (Patricia) Randall, Murray (Sylvia) Middleton, Billy Middleton, and Melvin Middleton Sr; and other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Friday, October 9, 2020, 3 PM - 7 PM at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL. No Viewing on Saturday. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Abilene Cemetery, Putnam Hall, FL, Rev. Frankie L. McClendon, Officiating. The cortege will form 10:30 AM Saturday at Stephanie & Arnold DeBose home. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME - HAWTHORNE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved