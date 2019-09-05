|
THOMAS, NATHANIEL
Mr. Nathaniel Thomas, 82, of Homestead, Florida passed away on August 24, 2019.
Services for Mr. Thomas will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11am. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5-7pm and one hour prior to service, all services will be held at Mount Sinai MBC, 10041 W. Jessamine St. Miami, FL. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Williston, Fl. on Sunday, August 8, 2019 at 4pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019