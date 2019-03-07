|
|
WARE, SR., NATHANIEL
Nathaniel Ware Sr., 74, passed March 1, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. Viewing is from 3pm to 7 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, Newberry, FL. Homegoing celebration and repass will be held March 9, 2019, 3pm at Bethel New Life Ministries in Newberry where Elder Charles Lee is the Pastor, Elder Alvin Robinson Sr. Eulogist. Final resting place is the Newberry cemetery. Family will gather at the home of Shirley Warmack at 2:30 pm for the processional.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Booker T. Hunt
Funeral Home, 24340 W. Newberry Road,
Newberry, FL 32669.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019