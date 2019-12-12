|
DICKERSON , NEAL
(1945-2019)
Neal Dickerson, 74, of Gainesville, FL., peacefully passed away on December 4, 2019. Mr. Neal now leaves his loving and caring family. Three Children; Terry Washington, Anthony Hawkins and Gavina Dickerson. Six Sisters; Juanita Hill, Katherine Dickerson, Shirley Rushing, Doris Lewis, Ruthie Dickerson and Janice Johnson. One Brother; Don Dickerson Jr. 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Upper Room Ministries C.O.G.I.C. 2:00 pm (3575 NE 15th Street Gainesville, Florida 32609) Hosting Pastor Karl Anderson. Viewing will be held one-hour prior to Service. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements will be accepted at the Mortuary on Friday, December 13, 2019 between the hours of 9am-4pm.
