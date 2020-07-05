1/1
NELLIE INMAN MERCER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NELLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERCER, NELLIE INMAN
Nellie Inman Mercer of Hawthorne, Florida went home to Jesus on June 22, 2020.
Nellie was born May 26, 1927 in Pearson, Georgia to James Knowles Inman and Linnie Smith Inman. She was the 11th of 14 children.
She and her husband owned and operated three 'Doug's Dairy Twirls' in Gainesville until they retired to Hawthorne in the 1980's.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Mercer, son, Jimmy Darrell; grandson, James Mercer III and great grandson, Colton Berfield.
She is survived by one brother, Lewis E. and his wife Elizabeth Godwin Inman; her son, James Mercer and his wife Betty; grandchildren, Michelle Mercer, Robert Mercer and his wife Wendy, Kelle Northup and her husband Steven; six great grandchildren, Joseph, Lauren. James IV, Savannah, Jae and Adriana and numerous nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Hawthorne Assembly of God at 19815 SE Hawthorne, Road (Highway 20) 1:00 p.m. Please visit
her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
HAWTHORNE
(352) 376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved