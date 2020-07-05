MERCER, NELLIE INMANNellie Inman Mercer of Hawthorne, Florida went home to Jesus on June 22, 2020.Nellie was born May 26, 1927 in Pearson, Georgia to James Knowles Inman and Linnie Smith Inman. She was the 11th of 14 children.She and her husband owned and operated three 'Doug's Dairy Twirls' in Gainesville until they retired to Hawthorne in the 1980's.She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Mercer, son, Jimmy Darrell; grandson, James Mercer III and great grandson, Colton Berfield.She is survived by one brother, Lewis E. and his wife Elizabeth Godwin Inman; her son, James Mercer and his wife Betty; grandchildren, Michelle Mercer, Robert Mercer and his wife Wendy, Kelle Northup and her husband Steven; six great grandchildren, Joseph, Lauren. James IV, Savannah, Jae and Adriana and numerous nieces and nephews.The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Hawthorne Assembly of God at 19815 SE Hawthorne, Road (Highway 20) 1:00 p.m. Please visither memorial page at:www.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASHAWTHORNE(352) 376-7556