NELLIE MOORE
MOORE, NELLIE 91
Nellie Moore of Gainesville (Monteocha Community), transitioned August 9, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Ft. Washington, MD. She retired from JC Penney and was a member of the Greater Bell United Methodist Church and served in many capacities: Superintendent of Sunday School for 50 plus years, and Lay Speaker.
Preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Smith Sr. and Emma Robinson Smith; husband, Dean Moore; siblings, Melwease Smith Brown, Doris Smith, Virginia Smith Ross, Lewis Smith Jr. and Mae Edith Smith Cotman. Survived by 3 devoted children, Franklin Moore (Elizabeth), Gainesville, FL, Charles Moore (Ruthie), High Springs, FL and Emma Barnes (Maurice), Ft. Washington, MD; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Leola Hart and Mary Gambrell Johnson (Lee), all of Gainesville, FL; a brother, Bill Lillie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd St, Gainesville, FL. Graveside Funeral Service will be 12 noon Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Rhuta Branch Cemetery, Monteocha Community, Gainesville, FL, with Pastor Mary Jackson officiating. Family will meet at the cemetery 11:45 AM. Mask And Social Distancing To Be Observed.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
