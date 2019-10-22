|
|
KENNEDY,
NETTIE JEANETTE
Ms. Nettie Jeanette Kennedy, 25, of Old Town, Florida went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2019.
Nettie is survived by her fiance Garrett Allen Sikes; 3 children, Sawyer Wayne Sikes, Luke Garrett Sikes and Lakota Rain Sikes. Tracy Kennedy (Mother), Eddie Kennedy (Father) and Monty Bhasin (Step-father), sisters, Kristy Kennedy (Hannah), Eddie Jo Reyna (Johnny) and Ann Kennedy.
The Graveside services for Ms. Kennedy will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. 11am, in the Keen Cemetery, S.E. C.R 349 Old Town, Fl. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019