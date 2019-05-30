Home

NETTIE MAE WILLIAMS

NETTIE MAE WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, NETTIE MAE
Mrs. Nettie Mae Williams, age 89, passed away May 25, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Mrs. Williams moved from Lakeland, Florida to Gainesville thirty-four years ago and became a member of Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church where she served on the Stewardess Board, Food Ministry, Senior Citizens Fellowship Committee, and Choir. She was employed with the Alachua County School Board as a Bus Aide until her retirement. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her granddaughter; Thiedra Starks.
She is survived by her daughters; Annetta McCloud, Lisa Darling (Reginald, Sr.), both of Newberry, FL, brothers; Harvey McCloud (Florence), Ft. White, FL, Willie McCloud (Sandra), West Palm Beach, FL, and one grandchild.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Williams will be held 10:00am, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Rev. Helen Johnson Robinson, Officiating, burial will follow in Newberry Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Williams, 25342 N.W. 6th Avenue, Newberry, at 9:15am to form the Cortege.
