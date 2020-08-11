BUTCHER, NEVA GRUBBSNeva Grubbs Butcher, age 83 of Gainesville, Florida passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born March 5, 1937 in Perry, Florida to William Daniel and Ollie L. Bryant Grubbs.She played the piano her entire life. Neva donated her time and talent to sharing God's love through music. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Shelby; children, Cindy Castlen, Lisa Blair and Travis Butcher; sisters, Ruby Wilson and Maxine Hart; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry. A Celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jim Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Countryside Cemetery, 10926 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville. Please visit her memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA352-376-7556