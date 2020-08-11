1/1
NEVA GRUBBS BUTCHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NEVA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUTCHER, NEVA GRUBBS
Neva Grubbs Butcher, age 83 of Gainesville, Florida passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born March 5, 1937 in Perry, Florida to William Daniel and Ollie L. Bryant Grubbs.
She played the piano her entire life. Neva donated her time and talent to sharing God's love through music. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Shelby; children, Cindy Castlen, Lisa Blair and Travis Butcher; sisters, Ruby Wilson and Maxine Hart; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry. A Celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jim Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Countryside Cemetery, 10926 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved