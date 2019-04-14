|
REEDY,
NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
Nicholas Reedy of Newberry FL passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was 26 years old. He was born October 15, 1992 in West Palm Beach, FL. He is survived by his parents, Andy and Jen Reedy of Newberry, FL; three siblings, Shawna Reedy (Josh Hall) and Ty Reedy (Stephanie) of Ocala, FL, Kyle Reedy (Casey O'Steen) of Fanning Springs, FL; grandparents, Mildred Jackson of Quincy, FL and Tom and Pat Reedy of Summerfield, FL; 3 nephews and 4 nieces. Please visit his memorial page at
