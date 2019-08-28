|
POTOCKI,
NICHOLE ELIZABETH
Nichole Elizabeth Potocki (Formerly Nichole Elizabeth Bullock), age 35 of Gainesville, FL, passed away on August 25th, 2019. Nichole was born on January 20, 1984 in Torrance, CA.
Nichole graduated from Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL in 2002. Nichole attended college at UCF, Valencia, and St. Leo, where she ultimately earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education. Nichole went on to teach in the Alachua County Public School System for 8 years. She taught kids of all grades during her tenure, at various schools throughout the county. Upon leaving the public-school system, Nichole began teaching English to Chinese students online, through VIPKid.
Nichole enjoyed making vinyl crafts and T-shirts for everyone and spending time with her family, especially if it was at the beach or around water. She also loved to dance; if she was at an event and there was music playing, you could be assured she was enjoying herself on the dance floor.
In February of 2018, Nichole was diagnosed with Stage 4, triple negative, metastatic breast cancer. She underwent numerous treatments to include several different chemotherapies, radiation, and endocrine therapy. Unfortunately, the treatments could not keep the cancer at bay, and she ultimately succumbed to this devastating disease.
Nichole is survived by her parents, Paul and Janice Bullock; Husband, Christopher Potocki; Children, Ava and Madison McGill; Siblings, Adam and Jeannette Bullock; Grandmothers, Elmo (Mamo) Graff and Nelle Bullock; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind her two dogs that she lovingly referred to as her fur-babies, Bella and Sophie.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 31, 2019 at Milam Funeral Home in Newberry, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a GoFundMe titled: Ava and Madison's College Fund
gofundme.com/1qiwsfaryo. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry RD, Newberry, FL 32669. 352-472-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019