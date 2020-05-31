NICOLAS SANCHEZ
1934 - 2020
SANCHEZ, NICOLAS
(1934-2020)
Nicolas Sanchez, faithful husband, loving father, and committed family man; passed away on Tuesday, May, 19 2020. He was 85 years old.
Nicolas was born in 1934 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Francisco and Nicolasa Sanchez. He received his degree in Dental Medicine from the University of Puerto Rico and practiced dentistry until 1980. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Marion. They raised four children together, Maria, Juan, Jorge and Eduardo.
Nicolas was genuine, generous, outgoing and talented. His interests included: playing tennis, investing in real estate, collecting and working with jewelry, playing dominoes with friends and reading all genres of literature. However, he will be best remembered for his entertaining personality and fantastic sense of humor. He was always ready with a joke, half in Spanish, half in English, and occasionally dirty.
Nicolas is now reunited with Marion, his wife of 58 years. He is survived by his four children, 5 of his 15 siblings, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of a Celebration of Life service at this time, the family will hold a private remembrance. We hope to be able to celebrate Nicolas' life with friends and extended family at some point in the future.

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
