Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
NICOLE D. WASHINGTON Obituary
WASHINGTON, NICOLE D.
Mrs. Nicole D. Washington, age 40, completed her life here and transitioned into heaven on April 23, 2020.
Nicole is survived by her husband, Tyrone Washington Sr.; 3 children, Tyrone Washington Jr., Sierra Washington and Marcus Washington; Mother, Dannie Lee Scott and Father, Jerold Evans Sr.; step-mom, Altheria Evans; 7 siblings, Jerold Evans Jr., Lashonda Perry Evans, Ja'quim Evans, Deanna Henry, Albert Haynes Jr., Travis Henry and Carrisa Henry-Crawford.
The services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, 11am at Mt. Zion Cemetery, 16449 NE 60th St. Williston-Raleigh, Fl. and Viewing will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 5-7pm at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel and one hour before services. The family will assemble at the home of Mrs. Scott to form the cortege Saturday morning at 10am, 21130 NE 41st St. Williston, FL.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
