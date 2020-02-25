|
|
JACOBY, NOEL DAVID
On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Noel David Jacoby, age 78, of Gainesville, Florida, passed from this life following an illness of two months.
Noel was born in 1941 in Eugene, Oregon, to Elda Gilman Jacoby and Harold Jacoby. He was the older of two children, outliving his sister Betty by ten months. Noel is survived by his wife of ten years Karen, sons Jeffrey David Jacoby (Kimberly) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Steven Bryan Jacoby (Pam) of San Diego, California, and daughter Christine Bradford (Clayton) of Bentonville, Arkansas. He is also survived by grandchildren Allison Jacoby Dodson, Matthew and Ryan Jacoby, Kaylee Hatfield, Avery Bradford, and Ashton Phillips. His great-grandchildren are Noah and Raegan Dodson.
Noel grew up in Oregon and southern California, where he graduated from high school and earned his bachelors and master's degrees. He was a teacher and professor of history and economics at several colleges before retiring from Reedley College in California. He also lived in Arkansas and Texas and eventually settled in Lake City, Florida, where he taught for many years at Lake City Community College (now Gateway Community College) before retiring again in 2007. He was a life-long student, avid reader, and independent researcher.
In the early 1990's Noel helped pioneer the kind of independent news media which are taken for granted today. In doing so he contributed to the development of both talk radio and the early populist movement in this country.
He dedicated both his professional and personal life to presenting the truth as he understood it in a simple, down-to-earth fashion. He extended this approach to his students to whom he presented the sometimes-arcane concepts of economics in a manner both factual and practical.
Noel's favorite place on earth was a water-access-only cottage on Lake Restoule in northern Ontario, Canada, where he spent as much time each year as possible since purchasing it in the early 1980's. Next summer his ashes will be scattered on his beloved Lake Restoule, in accordance with his wishes.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020