NONA W. VICKERS
Nona W. Vickers (nee Warner) Beloved wife of the late Frank Dow Vickers; dear mother of Jennifer Louise Heidelberg (Dean); loving grandmother of Erik Alexander, Evelyn Aloisie and Stellan Dean; sister of Doug Warner. Memorial service ZEIS-McGREEVEY FUNERAL HOME 16105 Detroit Ave. Lakewood, OH MONDAY June 8, 2020 at 11 AM. Entombment Bohemian National Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Friends received one hour prior to service. ZMFH.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
