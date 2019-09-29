|
|
ROCKWELL, NORA C.
Mrs. Nora C. Rockwell passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2019 at the age of 69. She was known for her unmatched ability to always see the best in every person and situation. She was incredibly generous with her time, labor, and love. She always put others before herself and was quick to love and did so completely and unconditionally. Her door was always open, and she always had a seat at her table or in her living room. She was known for her accepting and welcoming nature that could make a stranger feel like part of the family from the moment they walked into her home.
Nora was born July 21, 1950 in Miami Florida. As a youth, she enjoyed dancing and singing, and was active in school, church, and community choirs. She attended Miami Edison Senior High School. When she was 16, she and Skip began dating. They married on June 15, 1969. Nora went on to graduate from Florida International University with her MSM degree and became a Certified Public Accountant.
Nora and Skip moved to Gainesville in 1981. Shortly thereafter, in 1983, Nora joined McDavid and Company and worked there as a CPA until her death. Nora raised her children in Gainesville and was an active member of the community. She served as treasurer of the Howard Bishop Middle School marching band for 6 years from 1994-2000. She also served on the board for the East Side Marching Band from 1996-1999. Nora was a member of the First United Methodist Church's bell choir, The Celebration Ringers and participated in numerous performances and concerts.
She enjoyed being in nature. She and Skip took numerous hiking and backpacking trips through the Bridger Wilderness, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Park. She loved flowers and enjoyed traveling to Victoria, B.C. to see the tulips and to Hawaii to see the orchids. Nora also enjoyed reading, sewing, and crocheting blankets for family, friends, and to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family, particularly her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Skip Rockwell; her son, Alex Rockwell and his wife and children, Sarah, Devin, and Charlotte; her son, Peter Rockwell and his girlfriend, Valerie Gunnels; her daughter, Crystal Coleman and her husband, Chris; her brother, Larry 'Bo' Cox, and his wife and children, Martha, Andre, and Morgan; her sister, Normal Mollineax; and her brother, Bobby Cox.
Interment will be held at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery, 7204 Co Rd 234, Gainesville, FL 32641, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1 PM. If you wish to attend, plan to walk approximately a quarter mile on uneven ground. A memorial service and reception will follow at First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, 419 NE 1st St, Gainesville, FL 32601 at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, FUMC Gainesville, or Ronald McDonald House. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019