Norma "Jean" DeGraff, 71, of High Springs, passed away on January 26th in Largo, FL.
Funeral services will be held at High Springs Church of God on Feb 8th at 4:00 with Pastor Terry Hull of High Springs Church of God officiating. A gathering at the home of Suzanne O'Steen will follow immediately after the service. Evans-Carter Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Norma Jean DeGraff was born in Tazewell, VA to William and Mable Hess on April 1, 1948. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Martin DeGraff, Jr. and brother-in-law, Wendell O'Steen.
Norma Jean disliked being called Norma. She only responded to Jean or Jean-Jean as her nieces and nephews called her. She led a very simple life and appreciated the small pleasures she found--smoking with her friends, sit-ting outdoors and drinking Coca-Cola. In the last year of her life she found a wonderful place where she felt accepted and loved at Heron House in Largo, FL. She had many wonderful friends who enjoyed nothing more than to make her laugh and her beautiful blue eyes twinkle. Her laugh was so infectious you couldn't help but laugh along with her and sometimes at her.
Norma Jean is survived by her parents, William and Mable Hess, daughter Tracy De-Graff, son Dennis DeGraff, daughter-in-law Marcia De-Graff, two granddaughters Ashley and Nikki DeGraff, 4 sisters Lori Collins, DiAnna McQuaig, Betty Bussey, Suzanne O'Steen and brothers in law Gary Bussey, Jim McQuaig, and Ray Collins.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020