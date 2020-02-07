Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
High Springs Church of God
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
home of Suzanne O'Steen
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA DeGRAFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA JEAN DeGRAFF


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMA JEAN DeGRAFF Obituary
Norma "Jean" DeGraff, 71, of High Springs, passed away on January 26th in Largo, FL.
Funeral services will be held at High Springs Church of God on Feb 8th at 4:00 with Pastor Terry Hull of High Springs Church of God officiating. A gathering at the home of Suzanne O'Steen will follow immediately after the service. Evans-Carter Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Norma Jean DeGraff was born in Tazewell, VA to William and Mable Hess on April 1, 1948. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Martin DeGraff, Jr. and brother-in-law, Wendell O'Steen.
Norma Jean disliked being called Norma. She only responded to Jean or Jean-Jean as her nieces and nephews called her. She led a very simple life and appreciated the small pleasures she found--smoking with her friends, sit-ting outdoors and drinking Coca-Cola. In the last year of her life she found a wonderful place where she felt accepted and loved at Heron House in Largo, FL. She had many wonderful friends who enjoyed nothing more than to make her laugh and her beautiful blue eyes twinkle. Her laugh was so infectious you couldn't help but laugh along with her and sometimes at her.
Norma Jean is survived by her parents, William and Mable Hess, daughter Tracy De-Graff, son Dennis DeGraff, daughter-in-law Marcia De-Graff, two granddaughters Ashley and Nikki DeGraff, 4 sisters Lori Collins, DiAnna McQuaig, Betty Bussey, Suzanne O'Steen and brothers in law Gary Bussey, Jim McQuaig, and Ray Collins.
Condolences may be left in Norma Jean DeGraff's online guestbook at
www.evanscarterfh.com/obituaries/norma-jean-degraff/
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -