WESTBROOK,
NORMAN RICHARD
Norman Richard Westbrook, age 88 of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday November 30, 2019, with his loving soulmate of 28 years, Judi Shaak by his side. He was in good health, having been a five year survivor of pancreatic cancer, but suffered a massive stroke as he was about to play a round of golf.
Norm was born in Hamilton, Ontario Canada on May 27, 1931 to Rose and Andrew Westbrook. He owned Everglades Equipment Company in South Florida. He was very athletic and enjoyed golf, skiing, sailing, hunter jumper horseback riding, driving sports cars and flying his twin engine Apache airplane, 'Big Blue'.
In addition to Judy, he is survived by his five grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Gregory, Zachary, Gracie, Riley and Casey, and his step daughter Angela.
Mr. Westbrook was a generous man who donated his 100 acre horse farm to Marion County for a future park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Humane Society of North Central Florida 4205 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL 32605 www.humanesocietyncfl.org, or to a special . Funeral Services will be held privately.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019