Bro. O. E. BoalsArcher - Bro. O. E. Boals (Preacher), 107 of Archer, FL went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 16, 2020. He was born in Lacrosse, FL on October 9, 1913 to Noby Strobar and Sudie Jane Cason Boals.Bro. Boals pastored a number of Florida Churches during his 86 years of ministry.He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Keen Boals.Survived by his daughters, Lydia Springs, Carol Bryant (Clyde); son, Donald Boals; sister, Emily Jeffcoat; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 N.W. 143rd Street Newberry. A celebration of Bro. Boal's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 22, 2020 at the funeral home with Dr. Gary Crawford and Rev. Jim Blevins, officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesville Baptist Church Cemetery, 17745 S.W. 15th Ave. Newberry.