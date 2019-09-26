|
BYRD, OARENETTER
Oarenetter Byrd, 78, Gaines-ville, Florida, formerly of Ange-lus, South Carolina, entered Heaven's gates on September 14, 2019, at UF Health Physi-cians ER in Gainesville, Flor-ida. Born July 18, 1941, 'O'; as she was so affectionately called, was predeceased by her parents, Eddie Sowell and Curtis Gaskin of Angelus, South Carolina, her late hus-band of 36 years, Ulysses Byrd, and son, James Edward Sowell Jr.
Oarenetter was a Human Services Worker-1 at the Taca-chale Center for over twenty years before she retired. She loved shopping, Bingo, and above all, God and her church Family. 'O' was a faithful member of Landmark Holy Temple of God in Gainesville, FL, under the leadership of its Founder, the late Bishop Wal-ter Camps Sr. She later be-came a member of Passage Family Church under the lead-ership of Pastor George Dix, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory; her six children, Debra Sowell (Dale), Linda Sowell (Jer-maine), Teresa White (Donnie), Veronica McCray (David), Don-ald Byrd, and Gregory Byrd (Caprice). She is also survived by her brother, Curtis Gaskin Jr. (Brenda), and eight grand-children, Dedrice Sowell (Kathalae), Sakishmia Young, Axaviest Young, Talasea Young (Carlos), Donovan White, Jer-maria McCray, David McCray Jr., and Tavores Ivey, and a host of great grandchildren.
A celebratory homegoing service for her life is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Passage Family Church, 2020 NE 15th St, Gainesville, FL 32609 Visi-tation will be held Visitation 10:00AM - 7:00PM On Friday, September 27,2019 at Signature Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services LLC, 3401 SE Hawthorne Rd., Gainesville, Florida 32641.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019