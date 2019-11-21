|
|
COUNCIL, ODELL
Mr. Odell Council, age 78, peacefully left us November 12, 2019 at Parkland Rehab & Nursing Center. Born in Cairo, GA to deceased parents Julius and Gladys Council, raised in Dunnellon, FL he attended Public School. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Washington Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mr. Council will be viewed at the funeral home on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00 -7:00 PM. Family will meet Friends from 5:00-7:00 PM. At the church on Saturday one hour prior to services and with Processional. The Processional will form 10:00 AM at 606 SW 2nd St. Gainesville, FL. Left to cherish his memory, are his wife Beatrice Baskin Council, daughter, Sharon D. Council (David Smith), one son, Donald Moore (Helen) seven siblings, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019